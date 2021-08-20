iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Bought by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 173.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155,989 shares during the period. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF accounts for 3.2% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $7,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 66.5% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 30.1% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 17,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 28.7% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 20,629 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FALN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.94. 49,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,990. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.96. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $30.18.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%.

