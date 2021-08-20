iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 10,076 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 92.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 22,571 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 30.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 254.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 274,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 196,985 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,311,000.

NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $22.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.87. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

