iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH) Shares Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH) by 41.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Proequities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $583,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 406.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 11,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $86.84 on Friday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.38 and a 12-month high of $88.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.53.

