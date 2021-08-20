iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL) Holdings Lowered by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JKL. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 203.5% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 13,561 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 187.9% during the second quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 35,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 23,028 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP raised its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 201.9% during the second quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 186.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,968,000.

NYSEARCA:JKL traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.16. 145,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,906. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $72.15 and a twelve month high of $177.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.22.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

