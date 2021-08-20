iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Red Cedar Investment Management LLC

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $40,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.4% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM stock traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $215.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,003,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,098,700. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $142.09 and a twelve month high of $234.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $223.37.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

