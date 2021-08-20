iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWP. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,523. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.44 and a fifty-two week high of $116.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.81.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

