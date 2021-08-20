iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Purchased by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 14,507 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 70,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,703 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWP traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.71. The company had a trading volume of 290,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,432. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $81.44 and a 1-year high of $116.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.81.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

