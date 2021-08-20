iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Wells Financial Advisors INC

Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.8% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $445.42. The company had a trading volume of 398,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,355,655. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $320.92 and a 1 year high of $449.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $435.67.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.