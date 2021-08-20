iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.36% of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,926,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 1st quarter worth $64,000.

Shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF stock opened at $194.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.70. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12 month low of $157.93 and a 12 month high of $199.51.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

