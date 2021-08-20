Islay Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,050 AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 37.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 20.1% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in AutoNation by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 61.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AN stock opened at $114.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.52 and a 1 year high of $125.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.48.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist upped their target price on AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.67.

In other AutoNation news, Director David B. Edelson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,811 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,832. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.55, for a total transaction of $11,655,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,437 shares of company stock worth $21,170,474 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.