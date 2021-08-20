Islay Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Islay Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Polaris by 144.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in Polaris during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Polaris during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Polaris by 445.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Polaris by 106.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PII stock opened at $123.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.17. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.67 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.36.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PII. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Polaris from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.59.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

