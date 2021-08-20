Islay Capital Management LLC Invests $106,000 in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Murphy USA in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Murphy USA in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 498.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Murphy USA in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Murphy USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

NYSE:MUSA opened at $155.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.48. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.08 and a twelve month high of $159.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 2.28%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

