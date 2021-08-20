Islay Capital Management LLC Takes $114,000 Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,862,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,548,000 after acquiring an additional 342,638 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,671,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,930,000 after acquiring an additional 61,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 739,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,026,000 after acquiring an additional 20,078 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 510,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,977,000 after acquiring an additional 39,099 shares in the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WD opened at $97.06 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a one year low of $47.03 and a one year high of $114.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 206.85 and a quick ratio of 206.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.30.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.32). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $281.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

