Islay Capital Management LLC Takes Position in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 142.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,457,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964,413 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in SelectQuote by 806.7% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,741,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218,933 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SelectQuote by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,826,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926,272 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 1,835.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,839,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,283,000 after buying an additional 1,744,405 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the first quarter worth about $47,310,000. Institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

Shares of SelectQuote stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a current ratio of 12.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.10. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

SelectQuote Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT).

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.