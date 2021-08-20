Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TALK. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Italk in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen assumed coverage on Italk in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Italk in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Italk in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $5.70 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.34.

TALK opened at $4.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.42. Italk has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $12.45.

In other news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp purchased 142,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $755,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TALK. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Italk in the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Norwest Venture Partners Xiii LP acquired a new position in Italk in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,182,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Italk in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,204,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Italk during the second quarter worth approximately $2,078,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Italk during the second quarter worth approximately $29,813,000. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Italk Company Profile

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

