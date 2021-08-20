IVERIC bio Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 1,349 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,586% compared to the typical daily volume of 80 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in IVERIC bio during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in IVERIC bio by 53.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in IVERIC bio by 25.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in IVERIC bio by 900.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ISEE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.61 million, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.24. IVERIC bio has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $10.25.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts predict that IVERIC bio will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ISEE shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on IVERIC bio from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

