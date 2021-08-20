J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Has $408,000 Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,024,923,000 after buying an additional 5,311,989 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 6.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,869,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,272,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,363 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 3.3% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 29,412,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,092,000 after acquiring an additional 952,710 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,268,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,181,000 after acquiring an additional 701,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,265,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,493,000 after acquiring an additional 135,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.41.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $2,031,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 445,436 shares of company stock worth $32,474,713 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.97. The stock had a trading volume of 104,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,634,468. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 1.03. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $33.79 and a 1-year high of $76.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

