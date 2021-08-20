J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Has $612,000 Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lessened its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,147,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 695.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 84,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 73,815 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,247,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,231,000 after purchasing an additional 148,004 shares in the last quarter.

IGSB stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.75. The company had a trading volume of 40,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,138,618. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.80. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $54.48 and a 52 week high of $55.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%.

