J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Purchases 5,877 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,986 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,877 shares during the quarter. Cigna comprises 1.2% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $9,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in Cigna by 8.1% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,120 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in Cigna by 131.6% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 31,882 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 18,117 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in Cigna by 34.3% during the first quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Cigna during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

CI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist cut their price target on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cigna in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.16.

Shares of CI stock traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $208.25. 41,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,178,196. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $228.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $70.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.90. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.