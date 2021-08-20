J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,621 Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Atossa Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Atossa Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics by 732,244.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 197,706 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Atossa Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Atossa Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Weaver sold 107,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $599,833.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ATOS traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,496,630. Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.77.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02).

About Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions. It offers ForeCYTE and ArgusCYTE diagnostic tests. The ForeCYTE Breast Health Test provides personalized information about the 10-year and lifetime risk of breast cancer for women between ages 18 and 65.

