J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Sells 490 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,786 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up 4.1% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $34,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,620.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $174.82. The stock had a trading volume of 165,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,096,816. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $117.23 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.82.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 566,970 shares of company stock worth $101,653,310 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

