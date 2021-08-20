J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) Short Interest Down 14.1% in July

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,690,900 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the July 15th total of 6,624,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,459.2 days.
JSNSF stock remained flat at $$3.90 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.76. J Sainsbury has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $4.03.
J Sainsbury Company Profile
Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?
Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.