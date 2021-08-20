J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) Short Interest Down 14.1% in July

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,690,900 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the July 15th total of 6,624,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,459.2 days.

JSNSF stock remained flat at $$3.90 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.76. J Sainsbury has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $4.03.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandising and Clothing, Financial Services and Property Investments. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing.

