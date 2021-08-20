Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) Short Interest Update

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,110,000 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the July 15th total of 8,440,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Jaguar Health stock remained flat at $$1.12 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,850,390. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.50. Jaguar Health has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $4.47.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 205.92% and a negative net margin of 612.54%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jaguar Health will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

JAGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Jaguar Health in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 4.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 9,653 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the first quarter valued at $58,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the first quarter valued at $90,000. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea. It operates through two reportable segments, Human Health and Animal Health. The company, through its subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary plant-based human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals from plants harvested responsibly from rainforest areas.

