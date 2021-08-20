Janney Montgomery Scott Begins Coverage on South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK)

Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $14.70 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of South Atlantic Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get South Atlantic Bancshares alerts:

SABK stock opened at $14.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.59. South Atlantic Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The firm has a market cap of $110.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.86.

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.11 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that South Atlantic Bancshares will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

South Atlantic Bancshares Company Profile

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company operates eleven offices in Myrtle Beach, Carolina Forest, North Myrtle Beach, Murrells Inlet, Pawleys Island, Georgetown, Mount Pleasant, Charleston, Blufton, and Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for South Atlantic Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Atlantic Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.