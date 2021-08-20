JCDecaux SA (EPA:DEC) Receives €22.64 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

JCDecaux SA (EPA:DEC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €22.64 ($26.64).

DEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on JCDecaux in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on JCDecaux and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €24.20 ($28.47) price objective on JCDecaux in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Get JCDecaux alerts:

DEC stock traded down €0.06 ($0.07) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €21.70 ($25.53). 52,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,577. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €23.70. JCDecaux has a twelve month low of €27.02 ($31.79) and a twelve month high of €36.90 ($43.41).

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.