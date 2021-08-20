JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Short Interest Update

JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 121,000 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the July 15th total of 100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 242.0 days.

JCDXF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded JCDecaux from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get JCDecaux alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS JCDXF opened at $25.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. JCDecaux has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $31.00.

JCDecaux SA engages in the provision of outdoor advertising services. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls, as well as the renting of street furniture, sale and rental of equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and other various services.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.