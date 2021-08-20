Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) a €40.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €34.20 ($40.24) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ArcelorMittal presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €36.36 ($42.77).

ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 52-week high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

