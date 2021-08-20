Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) a €40.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €34.20 ($40.24) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ArcelorMittal presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €36.36 ($42.77).

ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 52-week high of €30.76 ($36.19).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

