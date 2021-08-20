Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) a GBX 8,600 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,600 ($112.36) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on JET. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from £114 ($148.94) to £111 ($145.02) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,145 ($119.48) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a £105 ($137.18) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Just Eat Takeaway.com currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 9,215 ($120.39).

Shares of LON JET opened at GBX 6,797 ($88.80) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70. The company has a market cap of £14.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -74.61. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a twelve month low of GBX 5,584 ($72.96) and a twelve month high of £100.50 ($131.30). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6,390.60.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

