Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Macy’s in a research note issued on Sunday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Macy’s’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.16. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Shares of M stock opened at $21.61 on Wednesday. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $22.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in M. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth about $139,207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 204.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,018,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,196,000 after buying an additional 2,698,600 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,400,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,826,000 after buying an additional 2,057,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,314,000 after buying an additional 1,545,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $26,446.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,583.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,344,138.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,438.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,735 shares of company stock worth $2,841,310 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

