Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Forma Therapeutics in a research report issued on Sunday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.82) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.80). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Forma Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.82) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.72) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.72) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.46) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.46) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FMTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Forma Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Forma Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Forma Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMTX opened at $21.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of -0.35. Forma Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $21.04 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.23.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.13).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMTX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Forma Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

