Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Xponential Fitness’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Xponential Fitness currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.25.

Shares of NYSE XPOF opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. Xponential Fitness has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $13.10.

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

