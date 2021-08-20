Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jerash Holdings, Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made sport and outerwear for brands. The company’s product for brands consists of VF Corporation, Costco Wholesale, PVH Corporation, Walmart, Sears, Hanes, Columbia and Land’s End. Jerash Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on JRSH. TheStreet raised Jerash Holdings (US) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Aegis upped their target price on Jerash Holdings (US) from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Jerash Holdings (US) from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:JRSH opened at $7.84 on Tuesday. Jerash Holdings has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $8.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.77.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 5.20%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jerash Holdings will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Jerash Holdings (US)’s payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRSH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US) in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Jerash Holdings (US) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. 3.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and readymade sport and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

