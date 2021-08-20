Jerry James Hunter Sells 32,309 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) VP Jerry James Hunter sold 32,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $2,309,447.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,566,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,979,138.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jerry James Hunter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snap alerts:

On Monday, August 16th, Jerry James Hunter sold 50,163 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $3,545,520.84.

On Monday, July 19th, Jerry James Hunter sold 10,024 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $585,000.64.

On Friday, July 16th, Jerry James Hunter sold 14,940 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $877,127.40.

Snap stock opened at $70.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. The stock has a market cap of $112.04 billion, a PE ratio of -138.94 and a beta of 1.27. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.68 and a fifty-two week high of $80.85.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $76.32 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Snap in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Snap by 527.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Snap by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.