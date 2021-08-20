John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Short Interest Update

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 125,200 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the July 15th total of 153,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 313.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS WDGJF opened at $3.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.05. John Wood Group has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $4.70.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

