John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Short Interest Update

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 125,200 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the July 15th total of 153,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 313.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS WDGJF opened at $3.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.05. John Wood Group has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $4.70.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

