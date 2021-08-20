Jollibee Foods (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY)’s share price fell 7.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.90 and last traded at $14.90. 664 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 1,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.10.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JBFCY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jollibee Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Jollibee Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.33.

Jollibee Foods Corp. is engaged in developing, operating, and franchising fast food stores under the trade name Jollibee. The company operates through the following segments: Food Service, Franchising, and Leasing. The Food Service segment operates quick service restaurants and the manufacture of food products to be sold to Jollibee Group-owned and franchised QSR outlets.

