Jonathan Freve Buys 3,000 Shares of Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Stock

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) CFO Jonathan Freve bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.92 per share, for a total transaction of $11,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jonathan Freve also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Jonathan Freve purchased 2,000 shares of Galecto stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.74 per share, for a total transaction of $9,480.00.

Galecto stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. Galecto, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $17.99. The firm has a market cap of $98.01 million and a P/E ratio of -0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.63.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.05. On average, analysts forecast that Galecto, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLTO. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Galecto from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galecto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Galecto by 118,463.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 45,016 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Galecto during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Galecto by 617.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 30,542 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galecto in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galecto in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

About Galecto

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

