JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Price Target to $100.00

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.92 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriNet Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TNET opened at $91.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.51. TriNet Group has a one year low of $56.91 and a one year high of $91.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.24 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 5.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TriNet Group will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $179,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,993 shares in the company, valued at $19,790,570.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Samantha Wellington sold 15,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $1,244,610.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,033,489.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,869 shares of company stock valued at $14,064,788. 39.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNET. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 24.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the second quarter worth $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the first quarter worth $213,000. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.