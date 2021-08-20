Julie Brown Sells 23,000 Shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Stock

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) insider Julie Brown sold 23,000 shares of Burberry Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,945 ($25.41), for a total value of £447,350 ($584,465.64).
Julie Brown also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 9th, Julie Brown acquired 2,902 shares of Burberry Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,172 ($28.38) per share, for a total transaction of £63,031.44 ($82,350.98).
- On Monday, August 2nd, Julie Brown sold 1,330 shares of Burberry Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,107 ($27.53), for a total value of £28,023.10 ($36,612.36).
LON BRBY opened at GBX 1,806.50 ($23.60) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,102.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.55. Burberry Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,324.78 ($17.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,267 ($29.62).
Burberry Group Company Profile
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.
