Kalata (KALA) Price Down 5.4% Today

Kalata (CURRENCY:KALA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 20th. In the last seven days, Kalata has traded flat against the dollar. One Kalata coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000623 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kalata has a total market cap of $2.43 million and $460,153.00 worth of Kalata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kalata alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00057791 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.10 or 0.00137627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.01 or 0.00149745 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,704.57 or 0.99889434 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.01 or 0.00920890 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.97 or 0.00713661 BTC.

Kalata Coin Profile

Kalata’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000 coins. Kalata’s official Twitter account is @KalataOfficial

Buying and Selling Kalata

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kalata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kalata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kalata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kalata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.