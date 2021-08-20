Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

KLTR opened at $12.53 on Monday. Kaltura has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

About Kaltura

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

