Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

Kearny Financial has raised its dividend by 166.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of KRNY opened at $12.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.18. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Kearny Financial has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $13.77.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 6.10%.

In related news, Director Leopold W. Montanaro bought 3,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.07 per share, for a total transaction of $37,272.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kearny Financial stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 41.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,026 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,152 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.19% of Kearny Financial worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 63.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

