Keller Group (LON:KLR) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,042.00

Shares of Keller Group plc (LON:KLR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,042 ($13.61) and last traded at GBX 979 ($12.79), with a volume of 2296 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 988 ($12.91).

Several equities analysts recently commented on KLR shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) target price on shares of Keller Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) target price on shares of Keller Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of Keller Group from GBX 1,070 ($13.98) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 862.07. The company has a market capitalization of £708.69 million and a PE ratio of 13.44.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a GBX 12.60 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. Keller Group’s payout ratio is 0.46%.

Keller Group Company Profile (LON:KLR)

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

