Kellogg (NYSE:K) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kellogg (NYSE:K) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.070-$4.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on K shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kellogg from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.11.

NYSE:K opened at $66.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $71.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.06.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. Kellogg’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $5,315,812.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $5,319,209.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,465,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,661,673.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 416,665 shares of company stock valued at $26,779,894. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

