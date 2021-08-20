Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $24.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.99% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Kelly Services, Inc. is a global leader of providing workforce solutions. Kelly Services, Inc. and its subsidiaries, offer a comprehensive array of outsourcing and consulting services as well as world-class staffing on a temporary, temporary-to-hire, and direct-hire basis. The company provides temporary office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, light industrial, home care services, management services and other business services to a diversified group of customers through offices located in major cities of the United States, Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Russia, Spain, Switzerland and United Kingdom. Kelly Temporary Services provides office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, semi-skilled light industrial and management services. “

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Kelly Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Kelly Services from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kelly Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Shares of Kelly Services stock opened at $20.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $794.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.82. Kelly Services has a 52-week low of $15.56 and a 52-week high of $26.98.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 4.37%. As a group, analysts expect that Kelly Services will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George S. Corona sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $504,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,581.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 21,197 shares of company stock worth $534,826 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Kelly Services by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 361,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,659,000 after purchasing an additional 28,657 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Kelly Services by 106,440.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 10,644 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Kelly Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Kelly Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,355,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kelly Services by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 243,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kelly Services (KELYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.