Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 277 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in American International Group by 49.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in American International Group by 17.7% during the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 137,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after buying an additional 20,695 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in American International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $1,049,269.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,704,073.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.15.

American International Group stock opened at $52.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $54.96.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 5.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.