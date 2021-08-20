Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $51,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VLO. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.20.

VLO stock opened at $60.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 60.80 and a beta of 2.15. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $84.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

