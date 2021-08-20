Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 3,213 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,213 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,744,079. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total transaction of $101,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.41.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $125.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $48.92 and a one year high of $135.69. The company has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.20) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 16.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.