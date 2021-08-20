Key Financial Inc Cuts Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Key Financial Inc lowered its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 56.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 100.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 109.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 65.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FNV traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.27. The stock had a trading volume of 34,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,124. The stock has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.61. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $105.62 and a 1-year high of $163.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.65.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 54.62%. On average, analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.28%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FNV shares. Barclays cut Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$250.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.67.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

