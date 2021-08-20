Key Financial Inc Grows Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 216.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 294.3% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWK shares. G.Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

NYSE SWK traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,303. The company has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.42. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.19 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 30.97%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

