Key Financial Inc Has $112,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 148.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWV traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $260.86. 19 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,182. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $186.62 and a one year high of $264.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $258.13.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

